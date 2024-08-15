Won't rest until Uttarakhand becomes best, self-reliant state: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he has vowed not to rest until he makes Uttarakhand the country's best and an entirely self-reliant state.

After hoisting the Tricolour at the Parade Ground here to mark the country's 78th Independence Day, Dhami said the state government is working on a number of long, medium and short term result-oriented schemes to take development to the last man.

"For us it is a resolution without an option. We won't rest until Uttarakhand becomes the country's best and an entirely self-reliant state," a statement quoted him as saying.

Dhami said despite various odds, Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best performing state in the country in Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are the first state in the country to draft a Uniform Civil Code and also the first to introduce the unique concept of Gross Environment Product (GEP)," he said.

He also spoke of his government's tough stand against corruption saying more than 100 people involved in corruption were sent behind the bars.

Listing his achievements, he spoke about introducing the country's strictest anti-copying law and also a stringent anti-conversion law besides granting 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women of Uttarakhand in government services.

Dhami honoured four police and central para military force personnel for their commendable service on the occasion.

CRPF commandant Manikant Mishra and Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi were conferred with the Chief Minister's Commendable Service Medal for their roles during the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in which 41 workers were evacuated to safety after remaining trapped in a part of the under-construction tunnel for 17 days, the release said.

SDRF Additional Superintendent of Police Vijendra Dutt Dobhal and India Reserve Battalion (IRB-II, Dehradun) commander Pratap Singh Tomar were also conferred with the CM commendable service medals.

One thousand villages identified across the state by Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency will be made solar villages and the state government has set itself target of producing 2000 mw solar energy by 2025 and 4000 mw by 2027, Dhami said.

The chief minister said it is the shared duty of the state's people to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, expressed in Kedarnath, that the third decade of this century belongs to Uttarakhand.

Making several announcements on the occasion, the Chief Minister said one local civic body in each district will be developed as a model and people doing excellent work in the field of industries, horticulture and agriculture will be given cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000.

He added that the monthly pension of Rs 4,000 given at present to people physically challenged by birth or women deserted by their spouses will be increased to 6,000 per month.

A trout fish production scheme worth Rs 200 crore will be started under the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Vikas Yojana with an aim to stop migration from the remote hill areas of the state, Dhami said.

One model veterinary hospital will be established in each district from which livestock of 11,000 families will benefit directly, he said.

The state cabinet recently approved a tourism entrepreneur incentive scheme under which small and medium investors with a capital investment lower than Rs 5 crore will get a subsidy of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, Dhami said.

A concession of Rs 10 lakh is being given to those investing in homestays to boost rural economy and tourism which in turn will help rein in migration, Dhami said.

He said a scheme named 'One district two products' has been launched to give wider recognition to Uttarakhand's local products. A brand called 'House of Himalayas' for the promotion of Uttarakhand's organic products has also been launched.

Speaking of the growing rail and air connectivity in the state, he said the long-awaited Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line will be completed soon.

The Jollygrant and Pantnagar airports are being upgraded to meet international standards besides the launching of helicopter services between various destinations, he said.

Dhami also spoke of ropeway projects launched over the past few years linking popular pilgrimage spots such as the Surkanda Devi temple and several others in the pipeline. PTI ALM RPA