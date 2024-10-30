Won't spare anyone duping people on promise of govt jobs in Goa, warns CM Sawant

Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday warned of taking a strict action against those who dupe people on the promise of providing government jobs to them, and said such elements will not be spared.

Talking to reporters after the state cabinet meeting, he said police have filed cases against several persons in connection with job scams.

"Nobody will be spared and action will be taken against each one involved in fleecing people under the pretext of providing government jobs. Some people paid money to such fraudsters in the hope of getting government jobs even as no advertisements were published for such positions. We expect that people don't fall for such fraudsters," Sawant said.

The chief minister said all the government positions and vacancies are filled through the state government-appointed Staff Selection Commission, which is a very transparent process.

Last week, the Ponda police arrested a woman named Puja Naik for allegedly cheating people after promising them government jobs. Sawant on Monday said action would be initiated against two government officials for helping her in the job racket. PTI RPS NP