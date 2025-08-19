Won't spare those casting evil eyes on women under 'love jihad', will eliminate criminals: MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said those indulging in 'love jihad' and casting their evil eyes on women will not be spared and that criminals will be eliminated one by one.

The CM was speaking at the 'Rakshabandhan Mahotsav' programme here.

"Those who cast evil eyes on women, drug mafia and love jihadis will not be spared under any circumstances. Be it love jihad or drug mafia, whatever criminal activities are being done through them, strict action is being taken and noose is being tightened," he said.

"The state government is not going to spare any criminal. Everyone will be eliminated one by one. The state government is determined to provide every possibly security measure to sisters and daughters by curbing all types of crimes (against them)," Yadav added.

In the recent months, many alleged cases 'love jihad' were reported in various cities of Madhya Pradesh with many Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, registering its strong objection.

CM Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government was to em[p[ower women.

"Before Rakshabandhan, a 'shagun' (token of good luck) of Rs 250 has been given to the sisters along with the monthly instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana. After Diwali Bhai Dooj, the beloved sisters across the state will get a gift of Rs 1,500 every month," he said.

On the occasion, the CM announced a number of development projects, including a sewer line to be laid at a cost of Rs 200 crore in Huzur assembly constituency in the state capital. PTI MAS NP