Won't tolerate any attempts to sideline sons of soil in jobs at Vadhavan Port, says Maharashtra CM

Palghar, Nov 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured that local residents will be given jobs at the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district, and warned that any attempts to deprive them of their "rightful employment" at the mega facility would not be tolerated.

He also said that 10 lakh jobs will be created at this big-ticket port project.

He was addressing an election rally at Dahanu in Palghar for BJP candidate Bharat Rajput, who is in the fray for municipal council's chairmanship.

"I have directed the authorities that local people must get employment in the Vadhavan project once it is completed. We will create 10 lakh jobs, and those jobs will go to the sons and daughters of this soil," Fadnavis said.

"Any attempts to sideline the local residents will not be tolerated. If anyone tries to deprive the people of Palghar or Dahanu of their rightful employment, this Devendra bhau will go there and tell them it will not work. We will not stop until locals get their dues," he added.

The Rs 76,200-crore greenfield project is being developed in two phases by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL). The port will comprise nine container terminals, each 1,000 metres long, four multipurpose berths, including the coastal berth, four liquid cargo berths, a Ro-Ro berth, and a coast guard berth.

Referring to the 'Constitution Day', Fadnavis invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying, "He gave democracy through the Constitution. Earlier, in our country, kings used to be born in royal families. Today, the king of the nation takes birth in a ballot box." Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015.

Countering Opposition's remarks targeted at the BJP and its candidate, Fadnavis urged supporters not to get distracted by inflammatory remarks.

"Someone may say they will burn your 'Lanka'. But we do not live in Lanka. We are followers of Lord Ram. Ravana cannot be the brother of Lord Ram, so why use such language during elections?" he asked.

Fadnavis emphasised that his focus was on development and performance.

"I have come to tell you what we are going to do and also show what we have already done," he said.

He appealed to voters to vote for Rajput and other BJP candidates elsewhere in the local polls to be held on December 2.

"You vote for the 'lotus' (BJP poll symbol) in the polls and we will take steps for your welfare," he said. PTI COR NP