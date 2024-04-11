Won't tolerate attempts to give farmers raw deal in paddy purchase: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted the government would not tolerate farmers being taken for a ride in the purchase of paddy.

Advertisment

He responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a media report about paddy farmers protesting against low price being offered to their produce at a state-run agriculture market in the district headquarters town of Jangaon.

Reddy said the government would not allow officials and traders to reach a clandestine understanding and give a raw deal to farmers.

He appreciated an official of Jangaon district for not only ordering booking of criminal cases against traders who allegedly sought to give a low price to farmers but also suspended a market official who was "negligent" in responding to the farmers' problems.

The Chief Minister urged officials all over the state to be alert with regard to purchase of paddy. PTI SJR SJR SS