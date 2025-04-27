Won't tolerate jihad or love jihad on MP soil: Yadav

Bhopal, Apr 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the government will not tolerate "jihad or love jihad" on the state's soil and perpetrators will not be spared.

Yadav's statement came days after police registered a case of rape and blackmail of three girls from a college in Bhopal by the accused who concealed their identity.

In Madhya Pradesh, which is known for good governance, there is no place for crime and criminals, Yadav stated.

"Whoever commits a crime will be punished, our government will not tolerate any kind of jihad or love jihad on the soil of the state. Whoever is found involved in such acts will not be spared, whether he is inside the state or fled outside the state, MP Police will catch him and bring him back," he said.

Police had arrested two accused and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was found to investigate the racket of trapping girls and raping them, an official said on Friday.

While two accused were arrested under POCSO and the MP Freedom of Religion Act, another is on the run.

According to the police, one of the accused and a former student of the private college, Farhan Ali alias Faraz, befriended a girl when she was a minor two years ago by concealing his religious identity.

He allegedly raped her and shot a video, and started blackmailing her.

According to police, two friends of Faraz similarly trapped two other girls.

The incident came to light on April 18 when the first victim approached Bag Sewania police station.

She alleged that the accused forced her to introduce her friends to his friends, and they sexually assaulted and blackmailed them, police said.

According to sources close to the investigators, the number of victims and accused might increase as the investigation progresses. PTI ADU NSK