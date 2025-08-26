Won't tolerate offensive language against women: Bawankule warns Jarange

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday warned Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange against using provocative and offensive language, especially against women and family members of political leaders.

Jarange has announced that he would set out for Mumbai from his native village in Jalna on Wednesday - the first day of the Ganesh festival - to launch a fresh hunger strike in Maharashtra's capital to demand reservation for the Maratha community. He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis - an agrarian caste included in the OBC category - which will make them eligible for reservations.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government's attempts to dissuade him from launching an agitation the middle of Ganesh festival failed as he said he will stick to his plans.

Talking to reporters, Bawankule said, "Talking about toppling a government elected with 3.17 crore votes and over 51 per cent mandate is irritating. Maharashtra will not tolerate personal attacks. Everyone has the right to raise demands and agitate, but provocative and abusive language, particularly against our mothers, sisters and leaders' families, will not be tolerated."

All issues, including the demand for Maratha reservation, should be taken forward with patience and through constructive dialogue, the former state BJP said.

"We allow complete freedom to raise demands. But threats and offensive words do not suit Maharashtra's culture. Agitation is everyone's right, but it must not cross the limits of decency," he added.

Speaking on the reservation issue, Bawankule praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his efforts.

"He studied (the issue) day and night, consulted legal experts, carried out socio-economic surveys and framed a law to grant reservation to the Maratha community. The legislation was upheld in the legislature and the high court, but was struck down by the Supreme Court during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state. Fadnavis put his prestige at stake for the cause of Marathas," the minister said.

He asserted that the Mahayuti government remained committed to providing justice to the Maratha community.

"Our government is not weak, it is strong. Whatever justice has to be given to the Maratha community will be delivered by the Mahayuti government under the leadership of CM Fadnavis. The government was with the Maratha community and will remain so," Bawankule said.