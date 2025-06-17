Won't tolerate those who facilitate illegal immigration: US Embassy

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy here said on Monday.

In a statement, the US Embassy also said United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

"We will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the United States," reads the embassy statement.

The US has established "new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others who do so, and the Trump administration has designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations several criminal cartels that facilitate illegal immigration and alien smuggling," it added.

"Also, governments that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals from the United States face serious consequences, including broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals," it said.

The US Embassy on June 10 had also issued a statement, saying, the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law. PTI KND MNK SKY SKY