Won't tolerate violence against healthcare professionals: Punjab health minister

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said any kind of violence against healthcare professionals will not be tolerated and stringent action will be initiated against the culprits.

The minister's statement comes amid protests by medics following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Taking note of the "rising" cases of violence against medical professionals, the minister chaired a high-level meeting with deputy commissioners, district police chiefs and civil surgeons of all districts via video conference to review security arrangements at government healthcare facilities.

Government doctors across the state suspended outpatient department (OPD) services for three hours on Tuesday. They have been pressing for various demands, including adequate security measures for healthcare workers.

The health minister directed the constitution of district health boards under the chairpersonship of deputy commissioners that would conduct a monthly review of security arrangements, he said.

Calling for the strict implementation of the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and damage to Property) Act, 2008, he asked the officials to prominently install display boards at all the healthcare facilities -- in both English and Punjabi language -- displaying provisions, penalties and punishment under this Act and also contact numbers of police stations.

The minister also stressed the need to attach all health institutions with heavy footfall to the nearest police station.

He directed the civil surgeons to ensure appropriate security arrangements, including deployment of home guards, installation of CCTV cameras and proper lighting, at all the healthcare facilities.

To streamline patient entry, only one attendant should be allowed to enter the in-patient department (IPD) area, he suggested.

He also directed them to constitute a five-member internal committee on sexual harassment, headed by the facility in charge and comprising three female members.

He made an appeal to healthcare staff to exercise empathy and courtesy towards patients and their attendants, recognising that they often arrive at hospitals already stressed and anxious.

He also said that if patients have any problem concerning the treatment provided by doctors, they can approach the district grievances redressal committee, which will suitably look into the matter for necessary action. PTI CHS RHL