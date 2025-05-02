Wooden boxes found on railway track near Mira Road station; probe launched

Palghar, May 2 (PTI) In a suspected case of sabotage, wooden boxes were found on a railway track near Mira Road railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

According to officials, a track inspection team found two boxes on the Mumbai-bound fast track between Mira Road and Bhayandar railway stations around 9 pm on Wednesday.

An official said the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 329(3) (criminal trespass and house-trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 152 of the Indian Railways Act, which deals with malicious acts intended to endanger the safety of railway passengers.

The station master of Mira Road, in his complaint, stated that unidentified persons had placed wooden boxes on the track to cause derailment or another form of disruption that could endanger lives.

A senior GRP officer said the act appears to be deliberate mischief or sabotage, and a probe is underway to identify those responsible. PTI COR ARU