Shimla, Oct 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a two-storey wooden house in Tutikandi locality here on Sunday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported as Santosh Kumar, a tenant who lives in the house with his family, was not present in the house when the incident occurred, they said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta said it was an old wooden house. The cause of fire and the amount of loss suffered is being ascertained.