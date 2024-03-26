Word 'Ram' found written on mosque wall in Maharashtra town; FIR lodged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR after the world 'Ram' was found written on a wall of a mosque in Majalgaon town of central Maharashtra's Beed district during Holi festivities, an official said on Tuesday.

The inscription on the mosque wall was spotted at around 5 pm on Monday which was the day of Holi festival, he said.

"There is a mosque called Markaj in Majalgaon. Someone wrote the word 'Ram' on the back wall of this mosque using Holi colours and toy water gun (pichkari)," the official said.

Members of the Muslim community came to the Majalgaon police station and lodged a complaint on Monday night, demanding action in the matter.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person (under IPC sections 295A and 120B) for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings and criminal conspiracy," the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added. PTI AW RSY