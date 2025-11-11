'Words fall short': Farooq Abdullah condemns Red Fort blast

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the Red Fort blast in Delhi, calling it a cowardly and inhuman act designed to spread fear among innocent people.

"Words fall short in condemning such a heinous act of terror. These blasts are not only an assault on the lives of innocent citizens but also on the very spirit of humanity and peace," Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement.

Grieving the blast deaths, Abdullah urged the authorities to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice without delay.

"My heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones and to those battling injuries in hospitals. In this hour of immense pain, the entire nation stands united in grief and solidarity," he added. PTI MIJ VN VN