Work as 'namo sainiks' to ensure victory of ruling alliance in LS polls: Shiv Sena leader

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) The Shiv Sena leadership has asked all party functionaries to work unitedly with the BJP and Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP as "namo sainiks" to ensure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led outfit said on Monday.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske said all differences must be set aside to ensure ruling alliance candidates win.

"The top leadership of the Shiv Sena has said all must work unitedly as 'namo sainiks'. Directions on this have been given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (of the BJP) and Ajit Pawar," he told reporters.

Mhaske's comments come in the backdrop of the Thane district firing incident of January 2.

Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot at and injured Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar.

Before being arrested for attempt to murder, Ganpat Gaikwad accused the CM of encouraging criminals in politics.

The incident brought to the fore fissures in the relation between the Shinde-led Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party in Thane district, a stronghold of the CM. PTI COR BNM BNM