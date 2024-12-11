Work as public servants, CM Naidu tells Andhra officials with ‘people first’ motto

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged government officers in the state to embrace their roles as public servants with a humane approach and a ‘people first’ motto.

Addressing the second district collectors' conference at the secretariat in Amaravati, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of fostering a ‘healthy, wealthy, happy’ mindset within the government.

"Do not view public issues purely from an official perspective. Approach them with a humanitarian angle. Our behaviour among people should be courteous, and the public will definitely appreciate good work," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister further noted that the Swarna Andhra–2047 Vision, which outlines development plans at the state, district, mandal, and panchayat levels, will be unveiled on December 13.

According to the TDP supremo, the governance framework will be aligned with this vision.

He urged the district collectors to aim to achieve results by setting a 15 per cent growth target.

"We are monitoring every collector. You need to prove it. I have been CM four times, and I have never seen such problems. We have Rs 10 lakh crore in debt, and the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) won't allow further borrowing. There are Rs 1 lakh crore in bills. We have a shrinking revenue base," he said.

Calling on the collectors to reduce footfalls at government offices by effectively using the ongoing Revenue Sadassulu (meetings), Naidu urged them to ensure the "qualitative resolution of every grievance".

Likewise, Naidu advised the bureaucrats to find ways to reduce the cost of production in agriculture and stressed "the need to lower logistics costs from 14 per cent to 8 per cent".

Similarly, the CM urged officials to promote electric vehicles and solar and wind energy-based solutions to achieve 100 per cent clean villages, among other objectives. PTI STH SSK ADB