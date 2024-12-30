Work at construction sites at Byculla, Borivali East to be stopped to improve AQI: BMC chief

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Work at construction sites in Byculla and Borivali East in Mumbai will be stopped after 24-hour notices are issued since the Air Quality Index (AQI) in these areas is constantly over 200, a civic official said.

Making the announcement, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Monday said work will be stopped at private and government construction sites, including those being carried out by the civic body, till the time the AQI improves.

Gagrani, who is also chairperson of the Bombay High Court-appointed air quality monitoring committee, said non-compliance to directives in this regard will attract action under section 52 of Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act and police complaints would also be lodged.

"Concerned developers and agencies won't be permitted to resume work unless the AQI is brought to a safe level. The BMC will not issue any permission for digging trenches unless Mumbai's air quality improves," Gagrani informed.

Avinash Dhakane, member secretary of the committee, said Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued notices to all ready mix concrete (RMC) plants in Mumbai and adjoining metropolitan region and asked them to erect sheds to cover 100 per cent of the plant area in order to curb pollution.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has more than 500 RMC plants, which supply concrete for construction works.

Air quality in parts of Mumbai dipped to poor levels on Monday, prompting civic authorities to call for strict pollution control measures and appeal to residents to take precautionary steps.

The air quality index in Byculla, a prominent residential area here, reached 170.

There are six AQI categories, namely good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderately polluted (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500). PTI KK BNM