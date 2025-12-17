Work begins on four-lane Swarnarekha bridge, approach road in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Construction on a four-lane bridge over the Swarnarekha river and its approach road between Bhuiyandih Litti Chowk and Bhilai Pahari on NH-33 in Jharkhand commenced on Wednesday in the presence of BJP Jamshedpur East MLA Purnima Sahu.

The project, comprising a 242-metre-long bridge and a 3.453-km four-lane approach road, has been approved by the state Road Construction Department under the 11 Standard Bidding Document (SBD) for 2024-25 and will be developed at a cost of over Rs 39.91 crore.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

Expressing happiness over the commencement of the work, Sahu, daughter-in-law of former chief minister Raghubar Das, assured local residents that the construction would not cause damage to anyone or their properties.

"It is a moment of pride and happiness to see the farsighted vision of Das being implemented on the ground," she said.

The project, proposed during Das's tenure as CM, would reduce the pressure of heavy vehicles in the city, she claimed. PTI BS MNB