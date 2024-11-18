Work being done with MLA funds must complete by Dec first week, orders Delhi mayor

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Pending works under the MLA Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) fund in Delhi must be completed by the first week of December, Mayor Mahesh Khichi ordered on Monday.

Advertisment

The order came during a review meeting with MCD officials, the first chaired by Khichi since assuming office.

During the meeting, Khichi, along with deputy Ravindra Bhardwaj, did an assessment of progress of developmental projects across the 12 MCD zones.

The review focused on works such as road repairs, drain coverage, installation of streetlights, and park boundary wall construction.

Advertisment

The Mayor emphasised daily monitoring of all projects and asked for status updates by the end of the day.

Deputy Mayor Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to improving civic amenities, and making Delhi cleaner, more beautiful, and pollution-free. PTI SJJ VN VN