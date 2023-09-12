Work done by my govt causing stomach ache to many people: Shinde's dig at Uddhav

Jalgaon, Sept 12 (PTI) In a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said many people are suffering from stomach pain due to the work being done by his government.

Speaking at the "Shasan Aaplya Dari" (Government at your Doorsetp) programme, Shinde said the previous dispensation led by Thackeray had stopped working, but it became active after Shinde took over.

“Many people are having a stomachache due to the work we do, the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' initiative is benefitting people. But to treat stomach ache, we are starting a new programme 'Doctor at Your Doorstep,” Shinde said.

The Shiv Sena leader said he would respond to allegations of Thackeray, who has been very critical of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government and the 'Shasan...' programme, with his work.

“You (Thackeray) worked from home (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but we are reaching the doorsteps of people. Why didn't you do this when you had a chance (as the chief minister)?” Shinde questioned.

He said Thackeray has lost the ground after losing power. PTI PR NSK