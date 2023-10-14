Work fairly, fearlessly, Digvijaya tells MP officials; says those wronged by BJP govt will get help after Cong wins polls

Bhopal, Oct 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked bureaucrats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to work fairly and fearlessly and promised corrective action in cases where they have been wronged by the state government once his party comes to power.

Polls will be held in MP on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

"Many young IAS and IPS officers who refused to comply with unlawful directives from their superiors and BJP leaders have faced negative assessments in their annual confidential reports, tarnishing their records and jeopardizing their future," Singh claimed in a message on X.

"When the Congress regains power after the upcoming assembly elections, we will thoroughly assess these cases on their merits and implement necessary corrective actions to ensure these officers can work without fear and contribute to the holistic development of MP," he added.

"I urge all principled officers to steadfastly dedicate themselves to the betterment of Madhya Pradesh without any fear or hesitation," Singh's message on X said. PTI LAL BNM BNM