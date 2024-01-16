Work for all sections of society, accomplish 'Mission 25': Rajasthan BJP chief to party workers

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday asked its office-bearers to work for all sections of society.

During a meeting, Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi asked all office-bearers to work towards accomplishing 'Mission 25' by ensuring that the party wins all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He asked the Yuva Morcha office-bearers to hold new voters' conferences in each assembly constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the new voters' conference on January 25 will be telecast at 400 places in the state, he said.

Joshi asked the Mahila Morcha to publicise central government schemes for the upliftment of women through self-help groups and NGOs across the state.

In the second session of the meeting, BJP state general secretary Motilal Meena held a detailed discussion on the party's action plan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April-May this year. PTI AG DIV DIV