Work for clean, developed Delhi to be powered by triple engine: CM Rekha Gupta on BJP victory in MCD

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The work for a developed, clean and prosperous Delhi will speed up with the election of BJP candidate Raja Iqbal Singh Singh as mayor, setting in motion triple engine of party ruled Centre, Delhi government and the MCD, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Gupta lauded Singh who was elected as mayor in the elections held at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, defeating Congress candidate Mandeep Singh in a one sided affair. The BJP councillor Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected unopposed as deputy mayor since the Congress candidate Ariba Khan withdrew from the race.

"Now, under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, with the power of the triple engine - Centre, Corporation and Delhi Government - the work of making the capital clean, prosperous and developed will move ahead at a faster pace," she said in a post on X.

Aam Aadmi Party which boycotted the mayoral polls, warned that no "excuses" of BJP will be tolerated any longer as it is now ruling at the Centre, Delhi as well as in the MCD.

Despite all the "tactics and manipulations", the BJP has only 117 councillors in the total 250 councilors in the MCD. Even in a House of 238 councillors, a majority of 120 is formed, said Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"BJP should know that in a 4-engine government, no excuses, no rhetoric will be tolerated. Now, the work will have to be shown by doing it. The public will know in one month," he stated in a post on X.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted that after the election of party candidates as mayor and deputy mayor, the path for smooth administration and citizen services of the MCD has been set.

"The newly elected mayor will soon ensure formation of the Standing Committee of the civic body so that Delhi residents can begin reaping the benefits of the triple-engine governance by the BJP at the earliest," he said. PTI VIT HIG