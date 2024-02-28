Work for prosperous and developed India: President Murmu to students

Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged students to work for a prosperous and developed India.

She was addressing the third convocation of Central University Jharkhand (CUJ) in Ranchi.

"India is one of the youngest countries in the world where 55 per cent population is below 25 years. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and it is going to be third largest by 2030. As you know we have set a target to make India a developed country by 2047, so, there is a golden opportunity for students, and we have to make use of the situation accordingly," she said.

Murmu urged students to take a pledge that in whatever field they work, they will work for a developed India.

Chief Minister Champai Soren and Governor CP Radhakrishnan also attended the convocation.

Congratulating the students, Soren said his government was working to encourage students for research and innovation.

"The government is also working for imparting quality education," he said.

Radhakrishnan said the responsibility of students is not only to build their careers but also to contribute to the betterment of society. PTI SAN SAN SOM