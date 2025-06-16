Work hard to ensure victory in Vasai Virar civic polls: Fadnavis to BJP workers

Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked BJP workers to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming Vasai-Virar civic polls.

Addressing a gathering, he said the area lacks civic amenities despite rapid urbanisation.

"Just raising slogans of Devabhau (as Fadnavis is fondly called by BJP workers) will not do. What is needed is hard work to capture the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation," he said.

Many areas within the corporation still resemble rural villages due to lack of timely efforts for planned urban development, Fadnavis said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'sampark karyalaya' of local BJP MLA Sheha Pandit-Dubey. PTI COR BNM