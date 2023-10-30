Work hard to ensure win in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana: State BJP chief Saini to party workers

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Newly appointed Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini on Monday asked party workers to work hard to ensure win in all 10 seats from the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With Haryana Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2024, a few months after the Lok Sabha polls, Saini told them not to stop till the "double-engine" government is again formed in the state.

Saini, who is MP from Kurukshetra, was addressing party workers at an event held in Rohtak, where he formally assumed charge as the new state unit chief.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik, former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala and outgoing state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar were also present.

Saini said Haryana will play an important role to ensure that Narendra Modi once again becomes the prime minister of the country as lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom on all 10 (LS) seats.

"We will take a pledge from here that we will win all 10 seats and will not stop till the double-engine government is formed in Haryana," he told the gathering referring to next year's parliamentary as well as Haryana Assembly elections.

The BJP on Friday appointed Saini, belonging to other backward class (OBC), its Haryana unit president in place of Dhankar as the party prepares for the Lok Sabha elections next year to be followed by the state assembly polls.

Saini's appointment comes at a time the BJP and its ally JJP have remained non-committal on contesting elections jointly.

In recent months, both the BJP and the JJP have said they are preparing to contest all the 10 Lok Sabha and 90 assembly seats.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Khattar said next one year is going to be quite crucial with Lok Sabha, civic body and assembly elections going to be held.

Elections to the eight corporations can be held around the Lok Sabha elections, he said, telling the workers that they should start preparing now.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will perform well in upcoming assembly polls being held next month in five states, Khattar mentioned some of the states, saying, "In Rajasthan, we are winning. In Madhya Pradesh, we will retain the government and in Chhattisgarh we will come to power".

Notably, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are currently ruled by the Congress.

Touching upon BJP's journey in Haryana politics, Khattar said the party has come a long way due to hard work put in by its workers and leaders.

He recalled the time when the BJP used to play the role of second fiddle (to regional outfits) in Haryana and it was only in 2014 when the party for the first time formed the government in the state on its own. Praising outgoing state BJP chief Dhankar, Khattar said his contribution to take party to grassroot level has been matchless.

New state BJP chief Saini recalled his journey from being an ordinary worker in the party who came from a non-political background.

Saini, who was a minister in the first term of Khattar government, has also served as Ambala district unit president earlier and thanked his party for showering him with love and respect.

Saini praised previous presidents of the state unit of the party and the contributions they made for taking it to new heights.

He also said that both Prime Minister Modi-led Central government and the state's Khattar government have worked for people's welfare.

Saini also slammed the opposition, saying "opposition parties have no issue today. They only speak lies to mislead people. Our workers will counter their false propaganda".

Recalling his over three-year tenure as state unit chief, Dhankar said he had said party organisation would be taken to a different level and today he was proud of that fact. He also said Nayab Saini is a very humble worker who will further strengthen the party. PTI SUN KVK KVK