Work harder: Punjab CM to AAP leaders after LS poll debacle

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked AAP leaders and workers to work harder on the ground, days after his party won just three Lok Sabha seats in the state against its target of 13.

Mann held a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including the party's Lok Sabha candidates and MLAs, from Bathinda and Faridkot.

He has been meeting party leaders to take feedback from them since June 4, when the polls' result was declared.

The chief minister asked MLAs whose constituencies fall in the Bathinda and Faridkot Lok Sabha seats to work harder on the ground.

He also lauded the efforts put in by AAP workers during the elections.

After the meeting, Mann in a post on X said, "Today a meeting was held with the MLAs, chairmen, party office-bearers and volunteers of Bathinda and Faridkot Lok Sabha constituencies." "We had a detailed discussion about the development works and the issues of both the constituencies," he said.

AAP's Bathinda Lok Sabha poll candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Faridkot nominee Karamjit Singh Anmol were present at the meeting. Both Khuddian and Anmol lost in the elections.

On Friday, Mann had met the party leaders and MLAs of Patiala and Ferozepur.

The AAP won Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur in the Lok Sabha polls.