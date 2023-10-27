Work harder to make country free from corruption, unemployment: Bhagwant Mann to AAP officer-bearers

Ludhiana, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday told AAP office-bearers that they worked hard to bring a political change in the state and have to work even harder now to free the country from corruption and unemployment.

Advertisment

Mann was speaking at an oath-taking ceremony organised by the AAP's Punjab unit for new block presidents and district in-charges in Mullanpur Dakha here, according to a party statement.

"Punjab is my family. We worked hard to bring a political change in Punjab. Now, we have to work even harder to free our country from corruption and unemployment," the statement quoted Mann as saying.

Mann encouraged the volunteers to take Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's politics to every corner of the country and strengthen the party's units in every state.

Advertisment

Mann, who is also the AAP's Punjab unit chief, said the party has withstood ups and downs since its formation in 2012.

"Many people who joined the party with hidden and personal interests have left us, but we are standing strong because we are working for Punjab and our people," he said.

The AAP is a party in which people from ordinary backgrounds have become ministers, MLAs and chairmen of boards and corporations, he said.

Advertisment

God gives responsibilities to those who are capable of shouldering them, he added.

Mann told the party office-bearers that they have a responsibility towards the country and must fulfil it with complete honesty.

AAP's Punjab working president Budh Ram, national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, state in-charge Jarnail Singh, and ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harbhajan Singh, Brahm Shanker Jimpa, Aman Arora, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lalchand Kataruchakk, Baljit Kaur and Harjot Bains, among others, attended the event.

Advertisment

Budh Ram officiated the oath. He encouraged the leaders and volunteers to work hard to strengthen the AAP.

He said new block presidents and district in-charges are appointed according to Kejriwal's directions.

All new office-bearers are honest and hard working people who want to work for the betterment of Punjab, he added.

Advertisment

Pathak said no success is possible without volunteers' support and hard work.

In the AAP's Punjab unit, Pathak said, he has the most hard working and disciplined team of volunteers who not only made Mann the chief minister with a historic mandate but are also working hard to take the party's policies to other states.

Jarnail Singh exuded confidence that the AAP will perform "exceptionally well" in the upcoming local body elections and register victory in more than 90 per cent of the wards. PTI COR SUN AS DIV DIV