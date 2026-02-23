Work in full swing for DMK's Dravidian Model 2.0 election manifesto: Industries Minister

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on Monday said the party is preparing a special election manifesto built on the foundation of the Dravidian Model governance, while claiming that the opposition in the state is functioning like a headless lot.

"The process is in full swing under the leadership of the party’s Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi. We are preparing a very special manifesto. I am sure it will add value to the amazing work that our chief has already done. We are building on the foundation of Dravidian Model 1.0; Dravidian Model 2.0 will be the best ever regime in India," Rajaa said.

Addressing the media here, Rajaa asserted that the party's rank and file have evolved into a collective force against misinformation.

He noted that the party's online presence effectively counters the spread of false information in the state.

"In DMK, it is not just one wing, it is the amalgamation between all the other wings. Every single wing in the DMK and even every party cadre has become a social media warrior in many ways," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, the Minister said they are in a state of disarray.

"People have been very clear about the failure of the opposition itself. They (opposition) have been a headless lot. And they don't know what really can be done because the people of Tamil Nadu are en masse with Stalin," he said. PTI JR JR ROH