Work of BAPS volunteers has enhanced India's influence globally: Modi

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the service rendered by volunteers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) gives strength to India and enhances its influence in the world. The country has set itself the target of becoming developed by 2047, and the next two decades are crucial for BAPS volunteers too, he said, virtually addressing `Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' or a gathering of volunteers of the BAPS sect at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the event which saw thousands of volunteers in attendance.

The work done by the BAPS is bringing about a change in the lives of millions of people across the world through the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, touching millions of souls and empowering the last person standing at the lowest end of society, the prime minister said.

"And that is why you become inspiration, are worshipped and revered. The work of BAPS gives strength to India, strengthens the influence of India in the entire world," he added.

"It is said in our culture that 'seva paramo dharma' (seva is the greatest religion). These are not just words but our life values. Service is given a higher place than faith, belief and fasting.....When this service is done in an organised manner with thousands of workers, in the form of an institution, a movement, then amazing results are achieved," Modi said.

Such organised service has the ability to solve the problems of society and the country and eradicate social evils, he added.

Be it the earthquake in Bhuj, floods in Kerala, landslides in Uttarakhand or the COVID-19 pandemic, BAPS volunteers have served people with compassion during every crisis, Modi said.

When Russia-Ukraine war started and the Indian government decided to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, BAPS volunteers extended help, he noted.

"I talked to a BAPS saint perhaps after midnight. I requested help for Indians reaching Poland (from Ukraine) in large numbers. I saw how BAPS volunteers were brought together from across Europe, and how you helped Indians reaching Poland," the prime minister said.

As the people of the country have set themselves the target of making India a developed country by 2047, the journey of the next 25 years is equally crucial for BAPS volunteers as it is for India, Modi said.

"Today I will ask all the Karyakars (BAPS volunteers) to take up a resolution and work with dedication. I urge you to work across a plethora of options like natural farming, spreading the feeling of unity in diversity, fight against drug abuse to protect the youth, reviving the rivers or sustainable lifestyle to save the future of the earth," he added.

The gathering of BAPS volunteers was a celebration of the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, Modi further said.

"Construction of 1,800 temples of Bhagvan Swaminarayan across 28 counties, setting up of more than 21,000 spiritual centres, and various services offered by BAPS -- when the world sees this, then it sees the spiritual expansion and spiritual identity of India," he said.

"These temples are cultural reflections of India, centres of the ancient-most cultural existence. When any person joins them, he cannot help but get attracted to India," the PM added.

He recalled the inauguration of a BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi in February in his presence, and said the event was talked about in the world.

"The world has seen India's spiritual heritage, India's cultural vibrancy. Through such efforts, the world has seen India's cultural pride and humanism," he said.

Sahajanand Swami, the leader of the sect, cared for every living being and every soul, and every moment of his life was dedicated to humanist work, the prime minister said.

"Today BAPS is spreading the same light in the world," he added. PTI KA PD NSK KRK