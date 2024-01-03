Work of making 'Tughlaqi laws' should stop: Priyanka Gandhi over truck driver's strike

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the government over the new hit-and-run cases-related penal provision that sparked protests by truckers, saying the work of making "Tughlaqi laws" unilaterally, without consultation, should stop.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday said the decision to invoke the new hit-and-run cases-related penal provision, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). He made the remarks after a meeting with a delegation of the AIMTC.

The meeting was held against the background of some truck, bus and tanker operators beginning a three-day strike on Monday against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Drivers are the wheels of our economy and progress. They work with very little money, face various hardships and lead a tough lifestyle. The law and system should be humane towards them."

ड्राइवर्स हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था और प्रगति के पहिये हैं। वे बेहद कम पैसे पर, तरह-तरह की मुश्किलें झेलते हुए कठिन जीवनशैली के साथ काम करते हैं। कानून और सिस्टम को इनके प्रति मानवीय होना चाहिए।



हर जान कीमती ​है। हर एक की रक्षा सरकार का कर्त्तव्य है। कानून का उद्देश्य जनसामान्य के… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2024

"Every life is precious. It is the duty of the government to protect everyone. The purpose of the law is to make the life of the common person easy, safe and fair and not to push millions of people towards oppression, extortion, imprisonment and financial bankruptcy," she said.

The work of making Tughlaqi laws unilaterally, without consultation and without involving the opposition, should stop, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

The Congress on Tuesday had come out in support of truckers' protest against the new law on stricter punishment in hit-and-run cases, saying the misuse of the legislation can lead to an "extortionist network" and "organised corruption".