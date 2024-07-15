Work of notifying all Rajasthan tehsils online to be completed soon: Minister

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday assured the state assembly that the work of notifying all the tehsils of the state online will be completed soon.

During the Question Hour in the Rajasthan Assembly, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena said out of the total 426 tehsils of the state, 416 tehsils have been notified online. The remaining 10 tehsils will also be notified online soon.

This will make the revenue-related work easy and convenient to the common people of the state, he said.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of Congress MLA Chetan Patel Kolana, the minister said the assembly constituency Pipalda includes 174 villages of Pipalda tehsil and 86 villages of Digod tehsil, out of which the revenue records of all 174 villages of Pipalda tehsil and 63 villages of Digod tehsil have been made online.

The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly is underway. PTI AG KSS KSS