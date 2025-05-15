Work of parallel water pipeline from Jayakwadi dam yet to finish despite 2024 deadline: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 15 (PTI) The work of laying a parallel water supply pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which was supposed to be completed in 2024, is yet to get over, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council also dared the BJP leaders to engage in an open debate over the issue.

"The work order for a parallel pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was awarded on February 4, 2021 and the task was supposed to get over by February 3, 2024. We are not questioning about water supply from the new line, but water from the existing line should be supplied at least every 2-3 days," he said.

"When we were in power earlier, the water supply gap was a maximum of four days, which is now 12 days. At present, the city gets 140 million litres per day (MLD) of water supply every day as against the requirement of 240 MLD. In this scenario, the city should get water once every 2-3 days," he said.

He accused the state government of imposing a loan of Rs 822 crore on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation for the pipeline project. "If the scheme was of Rs 1,680 crore, why was its cost escalated to Rs 2,740 crore rupees?" Danve asked.

If BJP leaders say they are ready to openly discuss the issue on a public forum, we are also ready to hold a debate with them.

Earlier in the day, state minister and BJP leader Atul Save said the work of the parallel water supply line was on the verge of completion. PTI AW NP