Work on construction of school following little girl's appeal to PM will start soon: J-K Minister

Jammu, March 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government announced on Wednesday that work on constructing a modern model school in Kathua district will begin soon, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

This decision follows a viral video message from a young girl requesting the Prime Minister's help to rebuild her school's dilapidated building in Kathua.

Responding to a question from NC MLA Javid Baig during the zero hour in the Assembly regarding the reconstruction project promised by the Prime Minister in Lohai-Malhar village, Education Minister Sakina assured the House that the work would commence soon.

"I want to assure the House that the construction will begin soon. It will be built as envisioned by the Prime Minister—one of the most beautiful model schools across the country. It will be completed," she said.

The minister explained that a girl from Lohai-Malhar had uploaded a video, which was later referenced by the Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat. "He (the Prime Minister) had said that we would fulfil the wish of the little girl. The Education department prepared a detailed project report and funds were sanctioned. However, due to some shortcomings, the work could not commence," she added.

She further emphasised that the project should have been completed promptly as it was a commitment made by the Prime Minister. "Soon after the formation of the government, I took up the matter with the Secretary of the department. Even Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed concern over the delay. The work will begin soon," she assured.

On Tuesday, National Conference (NC) MLA from Bani, Dr Rameshwar Singh, criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for inefficiency, accusing officials of failing to implement directives issued by Prime Minister Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Seerat Naaz, a Class 3 student from Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district, had appealed to Prime Minister Modi in a video message in April 2023, urging him to ensure basic facilities at her school.

Unhappy with the deteriorating condition of her school, Naaz highlighted issues such as students being forced to sit on dirty floors, which stained their uniforms. She also pointed out the poor condition of toilets, problems of open defecation, and the incomplete construction of the school building.

A project worth Rs 91 lakh was sanctioned to rebuild the school with modern amenities, but construction work stalled due to administrative approval issues, with the contractor halting the work. PTI AB ARD ARD