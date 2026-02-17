Work on four-lane railway over bridge begins in Punjab's Doraha

Ludhiana, Feb 17 (PTI) The construction of a four-lane railway over bridge in Doraha will significantly improve connectivity between Punjab's capital and the Malwa region, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited project at level crossing number 164AB.

The minister said the bridge, estimated to cost Rs 70.55 crore, is expected to be completed within a year and will provide long-pending relief to commuters facing inconvenience at the level crossing for nearly 12 years.

The Doraha crossing connects Rupnagar and Ludhiana, and is an important route linking the state capital with the Malwa region.

Nearly 190 trains and over 3,000 vehicles pass through the crossing daily, leading to frequent closures, traffic congestion and long waiting hours.

With the construction of the railway overbridge (ROB), traffic movement will become smoother, and commuters, traders and transporters will benefit, Bittu said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the project.

Providing details of railway infrastructure development in the state, the minister said works on ROBs, railway under-bridges (RUBs) and low height subways (LHS) are underway at 166 locations across Punjab with a total investment of Rs 1,480.09 crore.

He said the annual railway budget allocation for Punjab has increased significantly compared to 2009-2014 and currently stands at Rs 5,673 crore. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 26,382 crore are presently in progress in the state.

Bittu added that 30 railway stations in Punjab are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 1,311 crore to provide modern passenger amenities.

The minister also said the third and fourth railway lines between Delhi and Ambala have been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 5,983 crore and will be completed in four years.

The project is part of the plan to increase capacity on the Delhi-Jammu corridor and will pass through several districts of Haryana and Delhi.

He said the additional lines will allow more passenger and freight trains to operate, improve punctuality and strengthen supply chains by connecting key industrial and agricultural hubs. PTI COR VSD PRK