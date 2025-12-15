Work on identifying vending zones in Shillong satisfactory: Meghalaya HC

Shillong, Dec 15 (PTI) Noting that the work for identification of vending zones in Shillong is satisfactory, the Meghalaya High Court on Monday asked the local municipal board to file a fresh affidavit by January 28.

The government seeks to streamline the hawking business in certain areas in the Meghalaya capital, including Laitumkhrah, which is a key commercial cum residential locality.

While hearing a PIL, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Soumen Sen took on record an affidavit filed by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) furnishing details on the status of vending zones in Laitumkhrah, and observed that satisfactory progress has been made in the exercise.

As per the affidavit, out of 43 claims submitted by street vendors, 14 were already included in the list earlier published by the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC).

The remaining 29 vendors were called for hearings, of whom 15 were found to be genuine and, upon review, their names were recommended to the PTVC for further action.

The court was also informed that the PTVC, in its meeting held on December 4, had resolved to finalise the list of street vendors in the Laitumkhrah area once the designated vending zones are duly notified by the government.

It was further stated that a sub-committee of the PTVC has been constituted to verify claims and objections and to formulate a standard operating procedure for hearings, with the approval of the Hawkers' Association.

Taking note of the submission that identification of hawking locations is expected to be completed by the first week of January 2026, the court listed the matter for further hearing on January 28.