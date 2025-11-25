Work on Ram Jal Setu Link, Yamuna water agreement underway, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Work on major water projects, including Ram Jal Setu Link and Yamuna Water Agreement, is underway, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday, as he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth more than Rs 110 crore in Bali assembly constituency in Pali district.

He said the state government was working continuously for the progress of all 200 assembly constituencies and ensuring that every scheme reaches its beneficiaries directly with transparency and accountability.

"The government is working for farmers, youth, women and the poor and for the development of all the assembly constituencies. A roadmap has been prepared based on the state's needs, and work on major water projects, including Ram Jal Setu Link and the Yamuna Water Agreement, is being done," he said.

The Ramjal Setu Link project is a river interlinking project designed to divert surplus water from Chambal and its tributaries to a number of river basins, including Banganga, Ruparail and Parvatani. Reiterating that his government aims to provide daytime power to farmers by 2027, the CM said that the current state government has completed more work in two years than the previous Congress government did in their five years.

He also took on the previous government over recruitment exams and said that not a single exam has been compromised under his government, while that wasn't the case earlier.

He also said that so far, 92,000 appointments have been made, and more opportunities will be offered during the upcoming years.

Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, Minister of State for Rural Development Otararam Devasi, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, MLA Pushpendra Singh Ranawat and other leaders were also present during the programme. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ