Work on Rs 4.6k cr 6-lane Gwalior-Agra highway to start in current financial year: Tamta

Gwalior, Jul 13 (PTI) Work on the greenfield six lane highway between Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Agra in Uttar Pradesh will begin in the current financial year, Union Minister Ajay Tamta said here on Saturday.

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways also said approval has been received for building the western bypass of Gwalior's ring road.

"Madhya Pradesh has set a new dimension of development, which has provided facilities to the public. The work of preparing the detailed project report of the Rs 4612 crore six-lane greenfield highway, which is 88.4 kilometres long, has been completed. The work on this project is likely to start in this financial year as tenders have been floated," he told reporters.

Once finished, the travel time between Gwalior and Agra will be reduced to one hour from the present three hours, the Union minister added.

Tamta said a 28.8 kilometre western bypass will also be constructed in Gwalior at a cost of Rs 1,004 crore, which will give a boost to the development of the area.

Tamta said his ministry has completed the work of Gwalior-Jhansi highway, which has reduced travel time between the two cities from three hours to one hour. PTI COR ADU BNM