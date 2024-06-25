Work on to connect Metro Rail’s Joka-Majerhat corridor with heart of Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Work to connect Metro Rail’s Joka-Majerhat stretch in the southern outskirts of Kolkata with the heart of the city is going on in full swing.

A Kolkata Metro statement on Tuesday said the process for construction work of Mominpur to Park Street stretch in this Purple Line has started.

Construction work for Victoria Metro station in the corridor has been going on smoothly.

During the construction of the station, special care has also been taken to assess the vibration level generated and also for the nearby Victoria Memorial Hall.

Some encroaching trees at the station site were disturbing the construction work of this station. It was decided to transplant those trees following all stipulated norms to a nearby area, according to the statement.

Altogether 22 trees have already been transplanted to Kamardanga railway land in the eastern part of Kolkata.

For the tunnelling work of the stretch from Khidderpore to Park Street stretch of this corridor, two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) will be deployed from the Khidderpore launching shaft.

At present, construction of this launching shaft inside the St. Thomas School premises at Khidderpore is in progress.

The Purple Line finally connect Joka with Esplanade. PTI SUS NN