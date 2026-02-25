Work on to implement Centre's crop insurance scheme: Mizoram Agri Min

Aizawl, Feb 25 (PTI) Mizoram Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata on Wednesday said work is on to implement the Centre's crop insurance scheme, the premium of which will be significantly subsidised by the state government.

Speaking in the assembly, Vanlalruata said a State Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance (SLCCCI) has been constituted to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state, covering five crops -- paddy, ginger, Mizo chilli, cabbage, and brinjal.

The scheme would initially be rolled out in specific districts with high production potential, he said.

"While the initial phase focuses on specifically selected high-potential areas, the government plans to expand the scheme to other districts in a phased manner," he added.

Vanlalruata said insurance coverage for ginger will extend to farmers across all 11 districts, for paddy in Champhai, Kolasib and Mamit districts, and Mizo chilli in Serchhip, Saitual and Hnahthial districts.

Insurance will be provided to brinjal and cabbage growers in Serchhip district, he said.

Vanlalruata said that under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme, the government will provide significant premium subsidies to ease the financial burden on farmers.

Small-scale farmers with less than one hectare of land will only need to pay 10 per cent of the insurance premium, and the government will cover the remaining 90 per cent, he said.

Farmers having 1-5 hectare will receive an 80 per cent premium subsidy, while those with over 5 hectares will receive a 50 per cent state contribution on the premium, he said.

Vanlalruata had earlier said TATA AIG has been selected as the insurer through a tendering process. PTI CORR SOM