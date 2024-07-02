Work on to increase social security pensions to Rs 3,000: Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) The Odisha government was working to increase the social security pensions given to persons with disabilities, widows and senior citizens to Rs 3,000 per month, minister Nityananda Gond said on Tuesday.

Gond, the Minister of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, said work was on to estimate the budgetary requirement for implementing the hike.

Besides, clearance from the Finance Department would also be needed to be sought for this, he added.

In February, the previous BJD government had enhanced the pension by Rs 500, following which the different categories of beneficiaries were getting Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 every month. PTI BBM BBM SOM