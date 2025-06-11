Work on to revive five rivers in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) An ambitious project to revive five seasonal rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was formally launched on Wednesday.

The "One District, Five Rivers" project includes the Sot, Mahwa, Vardha Mar and Mahishmati rivers.

"The river rejuvenation programme in Sambhal has been actively underway for the past few months, with today's ceremony being its official launch," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said.

Talking about the steps under the initiative, the DM said that work is being done for the rejuvenation of the 112-km-long Sot River that flows through 171 gram panchayats.

Mahawa River is approximately 42 km long, Vardha Mar River is 14 km long and Mahishmati River is 18 km long. There is also a 22-km-long unnamed river.

All these rivers are seasonal rivers but play an important role in underwater recharge and in channelling excess water during the monsoon season.

DM Pensiya said that approximately 60 per cent of the work on these five rivers has been completed, with the remaining tasks slated for completion within the current financial year.

In addition to river restoration, the district administration has also devised a plan for rainwater harvesting. For this, trenches will be dug in barren lands for rainwater harvesting, with the work to be undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), said the DM.

These initiatives are part of a wider effort of the Uttar Pradesh government towards the revival of rivers across the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his public speeches, most recently during the Environment Day on June 5, stressed the need for safeguarding the rivers. PTI COR CDN RT RT