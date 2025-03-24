Work to link Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit people to mainstream in final stage: Murmu

Raipur, Mar 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the work to integrate people affected by Left Wing Extremism to the society's mainstream has reached the final stage in Chhattisgarh and expressed confidence that the state will soon get rid of the Naxal menace.

Addressing the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly as a part of its silver jubilee year celebration, Murmu said the House has set the highest standards of democratic traditions.

It has presented a unique example of excellent parliamentary conduct not only to the rest of India but also to all the democratic systems of the world, she said.

The president also appreciated that the 90-member state assembly has 19 women legislators and the number of female voters in the 2023 state elections was more than males.

All the MLAs should make efforts that the number of women members increases in the next assembly, Murmu said.

An increase in the number of women legislators will be in line with the spirit of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', she said.

"The task of integrating people affected by Left Wing Extremism into the mainstream of the society has reached its final and decisive stage. I have been told that people of the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh want to move ahead on the path of development," she said.

"I am confident that you (the state) all will soon succeed in your efforts to completely free Chhattisgarh from extremism and add a golden chapter to the history of the state," she added.

There are 19 women MLAs in this House. In the 2023 assembly elections, the number of women voters was more than that of men. Thus, this House has received special support from the mothers, sisters and daughters of Chhattisgarh, Murmu said.

"I request the women MLAs to always be ready to promote all the sisters working in every field of life. When all women promote other women working in various fields of the state, then men will also pay attention and the path will be paved for the development of women, whether she is a teacher, officer, social worker or entrepreneur, scientist or artist, labourer or farmer," she said.

"Our sisters make their place in the outside world by struggling hard while fulfilling their day-to-day domestic responsibilities. When all the sisters empower each other, our society will become even stronger and sensitive. In this House, all the MLAs, especially the women members, should try to increase the number of women members in the next assembly," she added.

Late politician Mini Mata, who reflected the essence of Chhattisgarh, has a very respectable place in the parliamentary tradition of India, Murmu noted.

During the tenure of the first Lok Sabha, she was the first woman public representative from Chhattisgarh region to go to Parliament and was a Lok Sabha MP for five consecutive terms.

Mini Mata, who herself came from a deprived class, worked continuously for the welfare and uplift of the people, she said.

Hailing the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly, Murmu said it has made an extraordinary rule of the automatic suspension of members who enter the well during the House proceedings and has followed it.

Murmu also expressed happiness that in the 25 years of the Chhattisgarh assembly (since the formation of the state in 2000), marshals have never been used in the House.

So far, the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha has passed 565 bills, many of which are inspired by the goals of 'Antyodaya' and inclusive development, she said.

The president also appealed to policymakers of the state to ensure environmental conservation while moving ahead on the path of development.

There are ample opportunities for development in sectors like cement, mineral industry, steel, aluminium and power generation in Chhattisgarh, she said.

"This beautiful state is rich in lush green forests, waterfalls, and other natural boons. Your state has to move ahead on the path of modern development and at the same time ensure the protection of the environment," she said.

All policy makers of the state have the responsibility to establish a balance between development and nature, Murmu said.

"It is also your responsibility to connect all sections of the society with the journey of modern development," she added.

Murmu said Baba Guru Ghasidas' (medieval-era social reformer) message of 'Manke-Manke Ek Saman', which means all humans are equal, is there to guide all MLAs in the state, Murmu said.

The assembly members have to fulfil the resolution of social reforms that he had taken about 250 years ago for equality of the deprived sections, backward classes and women and build a better Chhattisgarh based on equality and social harmony, she said.

"I am confident that the legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh will continue to provide proper direction to the overall progress of the state," Murmu said.

Governor Ramen Deka and assembly speaker Raman Singh also addressed the MLAs.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant welcomed President Murmu to the House and expressed gratitude to her. PTI TKP GK