Work to plug Budameru rivulet breach will be completed soon: AP CM

Vijayawada, Sep 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the work on plugging Budameru rivulet’s third breach is underway and expressed confidence that it would be completed soon.

Budameru, a rivulet which passes through Vijayawada city wreaked havoc, inundating several places in the city following torrential downpours in the wake of a depression in the Bay of Bengal recently.

On efforts to plug the third breach, the Chief Minister said, “Budameru third breach plugging work are at a crucial stage and they will be completed in soon... water will not enter Vijayawada… By Sunday evening, the floodwaters would completely recede from the streets,” said Naidu in an official press release.

The CM held a teleconference on Saturday with ministers, collectors and senior officials to review relief work in flood-hit areas and directed them to work on Vinayaka Chaviti day as well by keeping the hardships of people in mind.

Instructing them to speed up relief work, Naidu said more focus needs to be laid on Vijayawada’s sixth division from where complaints are emanating about lack of essential provisions distribution.

The officials were also directed to expedite the assessment of losses suffered by flood victims in their houses and also complete sanitisation work as soon as possible. PTI STH ROH