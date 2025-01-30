Work to upgrade Dimapur railway station into world-class facility to start in March: Official

Dimapur, Jan 30 (PTI) The work to upgrade Dimapur railway station into a world-class facility will start from the first week of March, an official said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a coordination meeting of the officials from Northeast Frontier Railway, Dimapur district administration, state Transport officials along with civil societies at the Dimapur Deputy Commissioner's office, the official said on Wednesday.

The redevelopment works to upgrade, the more than a century-year-old railway station of the state into a world-class facility have been delayed for some time due to land-related issues.

The Dimapur railway station in Nagaland has been selected under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to develop into a world-class station.

Despite the allocation of Rs 283 crore by the Centre the execution of work has been delayed due to land-related issues.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Engineer (Construction) NFR, Guwahati, Nilmani Brahma said the contract work for the up-gradation of Dimapur railway station has already been awarded and it will start very soon within this financial year and is slated to be completed in three years.

The railway authority has requested the public not to construct any illegal structure within the railway land as it will hamper the development project.

He urged all to support and cooperate with the state government and the Railway stating that no development can take place without the support of local people.

He also said the work for doubling the railway track between Lumding to Furkating in Assam via Dimapur in Nagaland has also been sanctioned.

The NFR will be taking up both the construction work simultaneously to develop the Dimapur railway station, Brahma added.

Deputy Commissioner Dimapur Tinojongshi Chang said that the meeting also deliberated on the encroachment of railway land, and it has been decided that the administration and civil societies would verify and take up the matter forward to have a world-class station in Dimapur. PTI CORR NBS RG