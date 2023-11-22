Work together for development of Jharkhand: Guv to MLAs on assembly's foundation day

Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged MLAs of the state to work together for the development of Jharkhand.

Advertisment

Addressing a function on the foundation day of the assembly, he appealed to the MLAs to maintain the dignity of the House when they are inside it.

"It is a matter of great joy that we are celebrating the 23rd foundation day of the assembly, which has a glorious history," he said.

"There are two main duties of the members of the House. Their main duty is to maintain dignity when they are inside the House. The second duty is that they must work together for a single cause or aim, which is development," he added.

Advertisment

The governor said that one cannot avoid elections in democracy, and contesting elections on party lines is part of democracy. "But, we must work together so that poverty can be alleviated." Jharkhand is the richest state in the country in terms of mineral reserves, he said, adding, "These natural resources should be utilised for addressing complex issues of education, health, poverty, unemployment and migration." At the function, the governor handed over the best MLA award to Congress legislator Ramchandra Singh of Manika constituency in Latehar district.

"Every award brings responsibilities. I have to do many works for the people of my constituency," Singh told reporters.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the assembly is the biggest "panchayat" of the state.

Advertisment

"Not only for the people, but also a 'mahapanchayat' for 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin and Jeev' (water, forest, land and living beings). Here discussions are also held for animals. So, we need to protect this temple of democracy with our conduct and action," he said.

Speaker Rabindranath Mahto urged the MLAs to make Jharkhand a developed state, forgetting their differences.

"India has made much progress since Independence. It is on track to become USD 5 trillion economy. But, in the process, we also have to keep in mind the people who have been left behind and are living in poverty and places where development has not reached yet. They should also be made part of this journey," he said.

Leader of opposition Amar Bauri of the BJP said the assembly has achieved many milestones and has been a witness to several historical decisions during the last 23 years.

"We should work to become more useful for the people of the state and the assembly," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM