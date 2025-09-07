Work together to return to power in 2028: Shivakumar tells party cadres

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday gave a clarion call to party cadres to work in tandem so that Congress emerges victorious in 2028 assembly election.

Shivakumar, who is also party state president, advised young Congress leaders to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and emerge as independent leaders.

"If all party wings worked together, Congress would return to power in 2028," he said while addressing the Youth Congress state executive meeting held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.

The Deputy CM recalled his own political journey and stressed that organisational ability mattered more than money in elections.

He urged the youth to instill discipline, honesty and integrity in them. Without these values, growth in politics was impossible.

Shivakumar pointed out that many senior leaders, including himself, had risen through local bodies and said the creation of new municipal corporations in Bengaluru would throw up more leaders.

He underlined the Congress' legacy of shaping India's democracy, from the Constitution to landmark programmes like NREGA, RTI and the Food Security Act. PTI GMS KH