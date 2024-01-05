Work towards providing benefit of 'double-engine' govt to every household: PM to Rajasthan MLAs

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked BJP MLAs in Rajasthan to work towards providing the benefit of the "double-engine" government to every household.

The prime minister interacted with the MLAs and party office-bearers at the party's state headquarters here on Friday evening. The meeting lasted for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said almost all ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers were present in the meeting. Vasundhara Raje did not attend the meeting due to family reasons, he said. Raje was in the race for the chief minister's post, but the party high command picked first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma instead of her.

"The prime minister, as the head of the family, has asked us to make the Viksit Bharat Yatra successful and to ensure that all beneficiaries of various schemes of the central government get benefits," Kharra said.

The central government launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to cover those so far left out of welfare schemes.

Rajasthan Revenue Minister Vijay Singh said Modi asked the MLAs to serve people and work with honesty.

Many of the MLAs, who came out of the party office after the meeting, tried to evade questions from the media about what was discussed in the meeting, though some of them briefly said that Modi asked them to work with honesty.

A party leader said the prime minister asked party leaders to work towards providing the benefit of the "double-engine" government -- a reference to the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state -- to every household.

It was Modi's first to the party office in Jaipur after becoming the prime minister.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that Indira Rasoi Yojna would be renamed as Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna.

The new name was announced in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, party sources said.

The previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot had launched the Indira Rasoi Yojna in August 2020 to provide food at Rs 8 per plate.

After the meeting at the party office, Modi left for the Raj Bhavan for night stay.

Earlier, Modi was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and the chief minister at the airport.

The prime minister will attend an annual conference of the country's top police brass at the Rajasthan International Centre on Saturday. The three-day conference began on Friday.

Home minister Amit Shah is also in Jaipur for the conference. PTI SDA SMN SMN