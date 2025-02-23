Work underway to develop 12 sites for Buddhist circuit in Gujarat, says tourism minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Gujarat government is developing a Buddhist circuit in the state with the support of the Central government and has completed work on tourist facilities at 12 sites, state Minister Mulu Bera said on Sunday.

The state tourism minister said work is underway for the development of Dev Ni Mori, a site in the Aravalli district where the excavation of a stupa brought to light an inscribed casket containing Buddha's relics.

"The Gujarat government has been developing a Buddhist circuit with the help of the Central government under the Swadarshan scheme. Tourist facilities have been developed at 12 such places under the scheme," he said while addressing the 6th International Conference on Buddhist Heritage organised by the Sanghakaya Foundation in association with the state tourism department.

Bera said the state has submitted to the Central government a revised Rs 653 crore project for the development of Dev Ni Mori, where the Buddhist relics were discovered and preserved at MS University in Vadodara.

"Different works have been done, and a lot is in progress for these 12 sites. We have written to the collectors of seven districts (where these sites are located) to secure land for the development of the sites," he said.

Bera said Dev Ni Mor, the biggest of these projects, was initially envisioned at Rs 1,002 crore, but the cost has been revised to Rs 653 crore, and a proposal has been submitted for its development under the Centre's scheme.

"It requires 206 hectares of land, of which 28 hectares is available with the tourism department," he said.

The minister said the Centre's Ministry of Culture has been reviewing the Buddhist circuit project, and a joint meeting of Central and state government officials was held recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He said the Centre allocated Rs 36 crore for the circuit in June 2017. Architects were appointed, and land acquisition and other related works were being completed.

The state government has also allocated funds for the development of the Buddhist circuit, which includes the development of Dev Ni Mori, and a budget of Rs 18 crore and Rs 10 crore were made in 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, the minister said.

Bera said the state government has been making budgetary allocations for different sites under the circuit every year.

He said the state tourism department is working to preserve Buddhist heritage by constructing a grand dome over the monastery excavated at Vadnagar, with 24-hour security, cleanliness and display of information provided for the visitors.

Facilities are being developed at Tara Devi shrine at Tarange in Aravalli district, which is a part of the circuit, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhante Prashil Ratna, the president of the Sanghakaya Foundation, said that the international Buddhist conferences have helped people become aware of Buddha's teachings and heritage.

The conference aims to throw a spotlight on Gujarat's rich Buddhist legacy, he said.

The event has brought together over 2,000 participants, including renowned Buddhist scholars, monks, and experts from India and 13 other countries, such as Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Japan, and more.

Key sites include Dev Ni Mori with the 3rd-4th century CE stupa, Junagadh's Khambhalida and Uparkot Caves that highlight the region's deep-rooted Buddhist connections.

Once a prominent learning centre, Valabhi drew scholars from across Asia, cementing Gujarat's role as a hub for Buddhist culture in Western India. PTI KA ARU