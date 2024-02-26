Work underway to give new impetus to railway infrastructure in HP: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said work is underway on railway projects worth Rs 13,168 crore in the state to strengthen the rail network and improve its infrastructure.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Baijnath Paprola railway station in Kangra district, Shukla said the station would be renovated under the 'Amrit Bharat' scheme and people would benefit from the increase in tourist inflow in Shiv Bhoomi Baijnath.

The governor was present at the station to attend the virtual inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of the redevelopment of 554 stations and 1,585 road overbridges and underpasses in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement.

The governor said work was being executed by the railways in the state to ensure smooth and better travel.

In the Budget for the year 2024-25, the highest ever allocation of Rs 2,081 crore has been done for the development of railways in Himachal Pradesh, he said. PTI BPL IJT IJT