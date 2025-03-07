Work underway to prepare feasibility report for Western Rajasthan Canal Project: Govt tells House

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Work is underway to prepare a feasibility report for the Western Rajasthan Canal Project to connect the Mahi river to the Luni river, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat informed the House on Friday.

WAPCOS, a central government undertaking, is preparing the report, he said while answering supplementary questions asked by a member during Question Hour.

WAPCOS has been issued a work order to prepare a feasibility report for the Western Rajasthan Canal Project. Based on the report, a study can be undertaken on providing water to Jalore district through the Sujalam-Sufalam project, the minister added.

The initial feasibility report has already been submitted, he added.

Rawat said that as a component of setting up a "run-off water grid", surplus water of the Mahi basin would be transported to Jalore district while also recharging the dams along the route.

The water resources minister said three separate feasibility reports had been prepared by the National Water Development Authority for the revised Parvati Kalisindh Chambal Link, Sharda-Yamuna Link, Yamuna-Rajasthan Link and the Rajasthan Sabarmati Link.

The Centre is also making efforts to reach a consensus with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Nepal for the projects. A task force has been formed in this regard, Rawat told the House.